Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.54.

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.39 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

