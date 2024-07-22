MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

MAG opened at $13.19 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in MAG Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.