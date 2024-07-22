Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $253,884.01

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and $253,884.01 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.38 or 1.00117409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000459 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $246,694.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

