Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$24.57 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

