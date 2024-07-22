Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.66% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $4,411,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM traded up $6.16 on Monday, reaching $565.24. 108,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.84. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

