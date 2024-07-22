Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Masco worth $2,074,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

MAS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,556. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

