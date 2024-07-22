MaxLinear (MXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $23.93 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.84.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

