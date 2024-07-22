Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 47 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.64).

On Friday, June 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($175.98).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.64).

Shares of MAB traded up GBX 2.57 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 300.50 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 314.50 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,278.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 340 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

