M&T Bank Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.79.

MTB opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

