M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Bank of America

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $160.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,161. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

