Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.67. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 201,153 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.