National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 153,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

