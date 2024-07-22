Navient (NAVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Navient has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Navient has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

