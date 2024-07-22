NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.040 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NeoGenomics
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGenomics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.