NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.040 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

