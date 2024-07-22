NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 190.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Get Our Latest Report on NTST

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.