Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.77. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 46,912 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

