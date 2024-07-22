New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $74.05

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $77.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 337,780 shares.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,659,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after acquiring an additional 731,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

