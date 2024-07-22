Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newmont stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

