NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.00 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

