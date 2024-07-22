NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

