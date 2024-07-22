NMI Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for NMI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

