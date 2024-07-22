Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider James Eyre Sells 20,992 Shares

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($66,697.45).

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:NXR traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.11). 121,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.18. The stock has a market cap of £215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.25 and a beta of 1.42. Norcros plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.23).

Norcros Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.09) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXR

About Norcros

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.