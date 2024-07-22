Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.40.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $236.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

