NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.14. NU shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 5,481,792 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.
NU Stock Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NU
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
