Onsemi (ON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Onsemi has set its Q2 guidance at $0.86-0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.860-0.980 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Onsemi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

