Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.83-$3.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $97.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.