Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTLK. BTIG Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $37.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

