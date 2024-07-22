Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.92.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

