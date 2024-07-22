Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.63 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,015.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.