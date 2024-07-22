Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $186.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $191.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $194.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

