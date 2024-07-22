Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

PSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,877,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$17.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.75.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

About Pason Systems

Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

