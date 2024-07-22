Pathward Financial (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Pathward Financial has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASH opened at $63.60 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

