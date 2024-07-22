Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $106.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

