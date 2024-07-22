Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $63,915.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,837,589 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after buying an additional 1,166,894 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 176.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.52 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

