PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

NYSE PED opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 0.54.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

