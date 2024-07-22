Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

