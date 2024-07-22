Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q3 guidance at $1.22-1.37 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.220-1.370 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $120.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

