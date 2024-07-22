PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $152.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.54.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.93. 611,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,295. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

