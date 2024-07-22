ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

