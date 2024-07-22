Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $184.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.