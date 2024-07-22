Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Danaher Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:DHR)

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2025 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Danaher stock opened at $243.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

