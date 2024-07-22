Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Aehr Test Systems Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $19.03 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $550.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $131,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

