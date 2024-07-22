Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Edison International Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EIX)

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

NYSE EIX opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

