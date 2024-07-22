Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,618,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $12,604,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

