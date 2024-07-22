Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

Get Marcus alerts:

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Marcus by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

