Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreased by Zacks Research

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

AFG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $124.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 44,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.