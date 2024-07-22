Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.