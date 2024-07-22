Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BROS)

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.61, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

