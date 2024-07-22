Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Potbelly Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

