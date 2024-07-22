Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Issued By Greenridge Global (NASDAQ:STAF)

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of STAF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

